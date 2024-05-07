SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 76.81%.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ SSSS remained flat at $3.79 on Tuesday. 41,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a current ratio of 58.92. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.62.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
