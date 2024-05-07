Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. 96,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,142. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.