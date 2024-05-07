TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.