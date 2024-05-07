Bancolombia (CIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bancolombia Stock Down 0.0 %
Bancolombia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $37.15.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on CIB shares. HSBC cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
