Model N (NYSE:MODN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

Model N stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

