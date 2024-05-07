Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 295,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,785. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $193,053 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.