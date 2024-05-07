International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 994,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,184. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

