Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,859,000 after buying an additional 1,610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

