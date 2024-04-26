Stifel Nicolaus Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $84.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 674,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,514. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

