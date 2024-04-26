Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.37. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

