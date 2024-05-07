Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$66.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.84. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.7492669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$323,258.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $790,110. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

