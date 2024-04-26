Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,148. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.