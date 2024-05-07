TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. TrueBlue updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

TBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 89,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,300. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

