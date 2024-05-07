Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 11 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.9 %

TDG traded down $37.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,263.94. 120,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,519. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $766.00 and a 52-week high of $1,309.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,214.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,080.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

