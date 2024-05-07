Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given New $203.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SXI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Get Standex International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $166.56. 15,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,358. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.66. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.27 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $43,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $43,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $724,943.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Standex International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.