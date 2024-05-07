Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 511,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $519.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

