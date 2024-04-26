Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Friday. 12,605,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,220,182. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

