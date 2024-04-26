3,650 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $91,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.