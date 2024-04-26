Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

