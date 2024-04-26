Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

