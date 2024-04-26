Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 556 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Target stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.38. 241,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

