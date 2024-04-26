Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 538 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $303.22. 226,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,733. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 827.86, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.21 and a 200-day moving average of $267.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.