Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,738 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG remained flat at $25.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,797. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

