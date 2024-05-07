CIBC Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$12.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

TSE:NFI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.25. 135,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,926. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. Insiders have bought 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

