Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $46.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Trading Down 13.1 %

NYSE TDC traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.