Needham & Company LLC Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $42.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 286,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,794. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $832.89 million, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

