Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.0 %

ENTA stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 195,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

