Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 18,520 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $104.54. 30,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

