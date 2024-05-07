Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,061 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $93,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.94. 337,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,321. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

