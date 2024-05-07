Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,618 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,343. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $410.67 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $449.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

