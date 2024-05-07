Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 7th (ACM, ADCT, ADNT, ADUS, AL, ALB, ALG, ALNY, AMG, AMR)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 7th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $395.00 to $400.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $218.00 to $198.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $374.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $57.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $325.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $122.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $15.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $297.00 to $294.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $104.00 to $109.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 345 ($4.33) to GBX 338 ($4.25). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $16.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $172.00 to $178.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $97.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $166.00 to $132.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $28.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $173.00 to $171.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($7.91) to GBX 615 ($7.73). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $143.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price increased by Stephens from $15.50 to $17.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.30 to $4.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $504.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $91.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.95). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $41.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $105.00 to $110.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $374.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $86.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $11.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $49.00 to $56.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $870.00 to $885.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,060 ($13.32) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Argus from $180.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $72.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $60.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price cut by Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $60.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $64.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $48.00 to $51.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $55.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $189.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $475.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $417.00 to $424.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $456.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $69.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $54.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.50 to $18.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

