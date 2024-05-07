Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 7th (ACM, ADCT, ADNT, ADUS, AL, ALB, ALG, ALNY, AMG, AMR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 7th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $395.00 to $400.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $218.00 to $198.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $374.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $57.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $325.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $122.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $15.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $297.00 to $294.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $104.00 to $109.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 345 ($4.33) to GBX 338 ($4.25). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $16.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $172.00 to $178.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $97.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $166.00 to $132.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $28.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $173.00 to $171.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($7.91) to GBX 615 ($7.73). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $143.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price increased by Stephens from $15.50 to $17.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.30 to $4.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $504.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $91.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.95). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $41.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $105.00 to $110.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $374.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $86.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $11.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $49.00 to $56.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $870.00 to $885.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,060 ($13.32) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $288.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Argus from $180.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $72.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $60.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price cut by Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $60.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $64.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $48.00 to $51.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $55.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $189.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $475.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $417.00 to $424.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $456.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $69.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $54.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.50 to $18.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

