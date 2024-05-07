Imunon (IMNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Imunon to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Imunon to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Imunon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IMNN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,728. Imunon has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Imunon from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

