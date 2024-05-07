DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Tops $81.48 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00090122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

