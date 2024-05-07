Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,210,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPLG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. 3,151,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,608,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

