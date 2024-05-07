Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 316,457 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,457 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $81,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 665,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

