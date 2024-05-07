Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $107.42 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00015352 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,041,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,041,205,479.451908 with 182,249,007.201908 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.86159889 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $123,374,001.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

