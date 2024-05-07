BitShares Hits Market Cap of $9.31 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $117,792.19 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,354,971 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

