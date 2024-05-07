B. Riley Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $29.50

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Up 19.5 %

NASDAQ EVER traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,620. The firm has a market cap of $873.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $723,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

