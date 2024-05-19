Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$2.01. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 900 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,007.03.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

