Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.04

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and traded as high as $40.33. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 3.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
