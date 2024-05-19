Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.87

Shares of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $11.13. Yamato shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,205 shares.
Yamato Stock Up 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.
Yamato Company Profile
Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamato
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.