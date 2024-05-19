2,868 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.86. 250,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,577. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
