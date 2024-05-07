Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.70.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$12.67.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

