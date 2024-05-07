Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

MAL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.96. 17,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of C$223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.90 million. Analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6755137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

