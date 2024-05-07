Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 229.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,472,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $460.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.