Citigroup Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $67.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BBY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.