Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 235.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of AGEN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 1,036,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Agenus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $241.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

