Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.