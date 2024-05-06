Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 257,522 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 257,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($59.71), for a total transaction of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,376,774.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

