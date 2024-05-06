Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 257,522 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Richard White sold 257,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($59.71), for a total transaction of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,376,774.16).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About WiseTech Global

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.