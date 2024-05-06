Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,467,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $38.78. 3,756,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,486. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.